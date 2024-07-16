The key accused allegedly stole the paper from a National Testing Agency's trunk in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article NEET-UG paper leak: One Key accused arrested by CBI; Hazaribagh school under scanner x 00:00

Two more persons, including a key accused, were by the CBI on Tuesday in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The key accused allegedly stole the paper from a National Testing Agency's trunk in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

As per the PTI report, he has been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur. Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested from Patna, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has also nabbed Raju Singh after detailed questioning from Hazaribagh. He allegedly assisted Kumar in stealing the paper, they said reported PTI.

Additionally, the agency also "temporarily sealed" one Raj Guest House in Hazaribagh in connection with the case.

With this, a total of 14 arrests have been made in connection with cases pertaining to leakage, impersonation and other irregularities in the medical entrance exam, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the agency has already arrested from Hazaribagh Jamaluddin Ansari, a journalist working with a Hindi newspaper, and Oasis School's principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam. Haque and Alam were reportedly designated as coordinators by the NTA in the district.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOU) of Bihar Police had earlier said in a statement that the leaked NEET-UG question paper was allegedly obtained from Oasis School in Hazaribagh by Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya solver gang.

A partially burnt paper was recovered from the Patna safe house which matched with the reference question paper provided by the NTA, said the EOU confirming the leak's origin.

However, it could not clearly establish who was behind the alleged leakage of the paper, the officials said.

As per the PTI report, Haque maintained that the box carrying the question papers did not open because its digital lock, which was supposed to unlock automatically, had malfunctioned.

Following the malfunction, he had contacted the NTA, which asked him to use a cutter to open the box.