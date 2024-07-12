CBI nabs NEET-UG paper leak kingpin Rockey alias Rakesh

CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency. His run came to an end on Thursday morning, they said

Rockey alias Rakesh

The CBI on Thursday arrested one of the alleged kingpins in the NEET-UG paper leak case who was on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam began, officials said.

Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan, who hails from Nalanda, and is said to be a relative of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia, was nabbed by the agency from outskirts of Patna, they said. CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency. His run came to an end on Thursday morning, they said.

The agency produced him before a special court in Patna which has remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody, they said. The CBI conducted searches at three locations in Patna and nearby areas and one in Kolkata after his arrest, they said.

