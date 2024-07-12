Breaking News
CBI nabs NEET UG paper leak kingpin Rockey alias Rakesh

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency. His run came to an end on Thursday morning, they said

Rockey alias Rakesh

The CBI on Thursday arrested one of the alleged kingpins in the NEET-UG paper leak case who was on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam began, officials said.


Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan, who hails from Nalanda, and is said to be a relative of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia, was nabbed by the agency from outskirts of Patna, they said. CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency. His run came to an end on Thursday morning, they said.


The agency produced him before a special court in Patna which has remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody, they said. The CBI conducted searches at three locations in Patna and nearby areas and one in Kolkata after his arrest, they said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

