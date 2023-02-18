Mumbai: ‘Parking under park’ a win-win deal, say MLAs

Representatives from Bandra and Andheri try to convince citizens who have opposed the plan

Vehicles parked on the road outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

With citizens strongly opposing the BMC’s plan of constructing parking lots underneath parks in Bandra and Andheri, the local MLAs are trying to allay their concerns. Andheri MLA Ameet Satam, in an open letter to the citizens, said the plan would decongest the area and solve their parking woes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following demands from the local MLAs, recently proposed to build underground parking lots at Patwardhan Park in Bandra West and Pushpa Narsee Park at JVPD Scheme in Juhu. The local residents have protested against the idea, stating that the civic body will chop trees for the project. They also highlighted concerns about flooding.

While Andheri MLA Ameet Satam has written to the local residents, Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar told mid-day that he would speak to the residents and resolve their concerns.



In Bandra, the BMC plans to build a parking lot underneath Patwardhan Park. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Satam in his letter stated, “The need for a parking lot in Juhu was discussed at a meeting of citizens four years back. We see so many vehicles parked on roads, causing congestion, inconvenience to locals and even law and order problems at times. There is a provision in the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) 2034, allowing for the construction of underground parking lots and gardens can be retained above. We can make a similar one at Pushpa Narsee Park, which can accommodate at least 500 cars.”

“This can be a win-win situation, as we will have a parking lot to take care of our parking woes and at same time have an open space above,” he concluded. Satam told mid-day that the idea of underground parking lots was incorporated in the DCPR after a lot of deliberation, as the city is expanding, but not its land mass. The residents, however, stand firm on their opposition.

‘Find another spot’

A resident said, “The park is for the people. Juhu is already a low-lying area that is prone to waterlogging. We cannot let go of the big catchment area that acts as a sponge. Concretising the ground would mean it would lose the ability to absorb rainwater. The BMC holds many places that it can use for underground parking.”



Residents at Pushpa Narsee Park, which is also on the list for underground parking, in Juhu, on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The residents in Bandra also pointed out that the area is flood-prone, and the BMC should be using the paid parking facility that exists. “When the administration comes up with a plan for the parking lot under Patwardhan Park, then I will hold a meeting with the Bandra citizens and resolve their issues,” said Shelar.

“The provisions of DCPR 53 specifically permit underground parking below a development plan road. It reconfirms our stand that a public park or garden doesn’t need to be destroyed for parking, when the adjoining road can be used instead,” said Zoru Bhathena, an activist.