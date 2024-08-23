Breaking News
Updated on: 23 August,2024 04:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BMC stated that the break occurred in Tansa's 1800 mm diameter pipeline near the Powai anchor block. The local body stated that the valves were immediately stopped to prevent waste of treated water.

Pipeline supplying water from Tansa is expereicing leakage/ Sourced Photo

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Friday that one of the city's main water pipelines had burst in Powai. The BMC stated that the break occurred in Tansa's 1800 mm diameter pipeline near the Powai anchor block. The local body stated that the valves were immediately stopped to prevent waste of treated water.


As a result, the BMC authorities have chosen to isolate the damaged section of the main line, which runs from the Powai Anchor Block to the Maroshi Tunnel Shaft.




BMC said that this necessary isolation will impact the water supply to several areas, including K/E Ward, H/E Ward, Behram Pada, Bandra Railway Terminus, and G/N Ward. Residents in these regions are advised to brace for water shortages until the issue is resolved, the BMC said in their communique. 

Authorities are working on repairing the leakage and restoring normal water supply as soon as possible. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops, it added. 

