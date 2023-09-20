Mumbai: Parts of weather shed at building in Girgaon collapse, rescue operations launched

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 September,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place at around 2:50 pm at Bansi Bhavan, Khetwadi 3rd lane, Near Alankar Cinema in Girgaon in Mumbai after some parts of the shed suddenly collapsed, the officials said

Some parts of weather shed stationed at a building in Girgaon area of Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control room said.


According to the civic body, the incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:35 pm following which relief operations were launched by the civic staff, police and the Mumbai Fire Brigade


The incident took place at around 2:50 pm at Bansi Bhavan, Khetwadi 3rd lane, Near Alankar Cinema in Girgaon, some parts of the shed suddenly collapsed, the civic body further said. 


It said, some portion of 2nd floor and 3rd floor weather shed collapsed and some portion was precariously hanging at the ground plus upper three floored structure. Trapped persons on 2nd and 3rd  floors were safely rescued through the staircase. The hanging portion of weather shed was removed with bamboo and as a preventive measure the area in the locality was cordon off for sometime.

Further details are awaited.

