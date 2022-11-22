Mumbai pleasant while parts of Maharashtra shiver!

Mumbai was a good 20.9°C while Jalgaon was the coldest at 8.2°C on Monday morning; however, chilly weather won’t last, says meteorological expert

Night temperatures are expected to dip further, according to meteorologists. Representation pic

Several cities in Maharashtra woke up to temperatures cooler than that of popular hill stations Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala on Monday. Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon and Aurangabad—which have seen temperatures dipping lower than 10°C—were not just the coolest places in Maharashtra early on Monday but colder than some cities in North India.

Night temperatures will dip further, said meteorologists.

Meanwhile, districts in Maharashtra where a cold wave warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) include Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and Jalna.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC sanctions Rs 571 crore to reconstruct 2 bridges



An IMD official said, “The temperature dropped to less than 10 degrees in many parts of Maharashtra and even below nine degrees in a few areas. For Mumbai city and suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32°C and 19°C respectively in the next 24 hours while parts of north Maharashtra may observe a temperature drop below 10°C,” said an IMD official.

As per the IMD on Monday morning temperatures recorded at Jalgaon, Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik were 8.2°C, 8.8°C, 8.9°C and 9.2°C respectively. Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and Matheran, meanwhile, recorded temperatures of 10.4°C, 11.3 °C and 15°C. The minimum temperature at Ahmednagar, Gondia and Parbhani was 10.1°C, 10.5°C and 11°C respectively. Meanwhile, New Delhi on Monday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9°C, as per the IMD.

The lowest temperature in the plains, excluding the Himalayan region, was recorded at Churu in Rajasthan at 6.2°C.

Shedding light on the prevailing weather conditions, Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private blog, said,

“Maharashtra has seen a fall in night temperatures for the past two to three nights. The interiors have cooled to below-normal temperatures, and some regions like Pune and Aurangabad have seen normal temperatures in November after 10 years. The list of cooler areas in the state also indicates the famous hill stations are a few degrees above or warmer than the cities in the plains. Thus indicative of very cold air settling down, undisturbed, due to still clear (skies) conditions. This sudden, or early cooling is a result of cold air moving into the state from the north. Also, the clear skies add to the cold. This normally occurs in December.” The cold effect will reduce in the next few days, he added.

Coastal areas in Maharashtra are still enjoying pleasant weather as the minimum temperature recorded was 20.9°C in Mumbai on Monday.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 132.

132

Air Quality Index of Mumbai on Monday

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 4 Submit Request