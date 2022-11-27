×
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
NGOs wanting to provide food to visitors coming for Mahaparinirvan Diwas will need to take prior permission

The BMC built a temporary tent at Shivaji Park last week. Pic/Ashish Raje


Anyone who is willing to distribute food to people coming to Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar West, to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6, needs to inform the police and the BMC beforehand. The authorities have fixed four spots for the same. Every year, lakhs of people gather at Shivaji Park to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.


With a break of two years due to the pandemic, the authorities are anticipating a large number of followers this year and are making arrangements accordingly. There are also NGOs, and other institutions who provide food to people coming to Shivaji Park between December 5 and 7.



The Mumbai Police and BMC had a meeting to arrange the logistics, and as per the decision taken in the meeting, there will be four spots—near Raja Badhe chowk, the north side footpath of MB Raut Road, the footpath in front of Senapati Bapat statue and footpath behind West Side on Thakkar Road—where food can be distributed.

“There will be a control centre at Raja Badhe Chowk for food distribution,” said an official from G North Ward of BMC.  Those who intend to participate in food distribution will need to inform the Shivaji Park police station and BMC’s G North Ward office.

