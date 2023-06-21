Mumbai Police Wednesday booked a goat seller for allegedly obstructing officials of Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while they were seizing goats brought to temporary markets in violation of norms.

Representational picture

Listen to this article Mumbai Police book goat-seller in Kurla for obstructing civic officials x 00:00

Mumbai Police Wednesday booked a goat seller for allegedly obstructing officials of Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while they were seizing goats brought to temporary markets in violation of norms.

The seller tried to stop the civic officials from acting in suburban Kurla and also shot a video of the incident on Monday night, PTI reported. He forcibly took away his goats from the BMC van, as per the First Information Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A case was registered under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest is made so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Manoj Patil.

The Mumbai civic body is taking action against goat-sellers ahead of Eid-al-Adha who violate norms and seized 134 goats from temporary markets in the last four days, an official said on Tuesday.

Also read: Mumbai Police issue preventive orders for city; check list of banned activities around airport, airspace

"We are taking action if it is found that goats are being brought to the city directly from farms without making the mandatory entry in the Deonar abattoir. A few goat dealers violated rules by not paying Rs 169 per goat to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," said the assistant municipal commissioner, market department, BMC. (With inputs from PTI)