Mumbai: Police bust e-cigarettes refilling centre, seize more than 700 smoking devices

The Mumbai Police on Thursday busted an e-cigarettes refilling centre at Trombay in the eastern suburbs and seized more than 700 electronic smoking devices from the premises, an official said.

The Centre in late 2019 enacted a new law to ban electronic cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognizable offence attracting jail term up to three years along with a fine of up to Rs five lakh.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided the refilling centre located at Cheeta camp area in Trombay, where a large number of e-cigarettes were brought for refilling, he said.

The police recovered 301 refilled and 402 empty e-cigarettes, 303 e-cigarette flavoured bottles and nine battery chargers from the spot, he said.

The official said e-cigarettes were sold at the premises and re-assembling of their batteries was also done there.

In another action, the ANC arrested a 24-year-old drug peddler after seizing from him 46 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 9.20 lakh in Mazgaon area on Thursday, the official said.

The ANC on Wednesday also recovered mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested two men from Dahisar area here, he added.

