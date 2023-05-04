Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police bust e cigarettes refilling centre seize more than 700 smoking devices

Mumbai: Police bust e-cigarettes refilling centre, seize more than 700 smoking devices

Updated on: 04 May,2023 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Centre in late 2019 enacted a new law to ban electronic cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognizable offence attracting jail term up to three years along with a fine of up to Rs five lakh

Mumbai: Police bust e-cigarettes refilling centre, seize more than 700 smoking devices

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Police bust e-cigarettes refilling centre, seize more than 700 smoking devices
x
00:00

The Mumbai Police on Thursday busted an e-cigarettes refilling centre at Trombay in the eastern suburbs and seized more than 700 electronic smoking devices from the premises, an official said.


The Centre in late 2019 enacted a new law to ban electronic cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognizable offence attracting jail term up to three years along with a fine of up to Rs five lakh.



Based on a specific information, the Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided the refilling centre located at Cheeta camp area in Trombay, where a large number of e-cigarettes were brought for refilling, he said.


Also Read: Decision to quit as NCP chief for party's future; will take final call in couple of days: Sharad Pawar tells cadres

The police recovered 301 refilled and 402 empty e-cigarettes, 303 e-cigarette flavoured bottles and nine battery chargers from the spot, he said.

The official said e-cigarettes were sold at the premises and re-assembling of their batteries was also done there.

In another action, the ANC arrested a 24-year-old drug peddler after seizing from him 46 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 9.20 lakh in Mazgaon area on Thursday, the official said.

The ANC on Wednesday also recovered mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested two men from Dahisar area here, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai police mumbai news maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK