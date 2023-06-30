Mumbai: Police looking for woman who left infant to die in nullah

The Ghatkopar police has launched a manhunt for the woman who abandoned an 18-week-old boy in a nullah on June 27. The baby was spotted by a local resident, who informed the police control room. An FIR has been filed against unknown people for abandoning the infant.

The Ghatkopar police has launched a manhunt for the woman who abandoned an 18-week-old boy in a nullah on June 27. The baby was spotted by a local resident, who informed the police control room. An FIR has been filed against unknown people for abandoning the infant.

On June 27 evening, the police control room received a call around 6.30pm from a resident informing them that a newborn had been abandoned near a nullah around Hussaini Masjid, Ghatkopar (West). A mobile van immediately rushed to the spot. The caller, Subhash Adir, 49, led the cops to the infant.

The child was wrapped in a yellow cloth and had been placed face-down. “The baby had some bite marks on the head, hands, legs and on the abdomen. An ambulance was called and the child was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared the baby dead on arrival,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station. “The doctors said the baby must have been in the nullah for hours,” added the officer.

Cops registered an offence against an unknown person under IPC section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body). “An offence has been registered against unknown people. We are checking CCTV footage and questioning local residents to get some clue about the incident,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior inspector Ghatkopar police station.