Mumbai Police nab 2, recover Rs 1.5 crore worth of stolen luxury cars

Representative Image

Mumbai Police has successfully seized five vehicles valued at Rs 1.5 crore after arresting two individuals involved in a luxury car theft racket, an ANI report stated citing an official statement.

According to the ANI report, the vehicles seized by personnel from Dindoshi police station belonged to various states across India, including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra. According to the report, the cars were stolen on request.

The accused persons, identified as Wasim Altaf Pathan, 37, and Syed Ayub Khan, 34, of Madhya Pradesh, were brought before the court and subsequently taken into police custody.

According to the ANI report, the police statement mentioned the gang's modus operandi; the accused were compliant with requests made online for specific cars, which they then stole and delivered. The process involved removing the vehicles, copying the documents, and then selling the stolen cars.

Senior Police Inspector Jeevan Kharat of the Dindoshi Police Station described the arrest by saying that one of the suspects raised suspicions during a checkpoint examination near the Dindoshi Sessions Court. The cops followed him in an SUV under pursuit before arresting him, stated the report.

The report further stated that during API Suraj Raut's questioning of one of the accused, after he admitted to stealing the SUV and using fake licence plates, told the cops that he bought the car from a middleman who sold the stolen cars using forged documents after which he was identified and nabbed.

The press release highlighted an ongoing investigation into the larger scope of this illegal operation and that the police are locating and seizing more vehicles connected to the gang.

The Borivali police have arrested two men for stealing batteries from electric bikes. The two were held after a 70-year-old reported theft of his electric scooter's battery on December 11. The police, after filing a case against unidentified persons, began a probe into the case which led them to the accused.

The probe was challenging since there was no CCTV camera and the cops had no leads until more bike owners who had had their car batteries stolen later came to the police. The police eventually located footage of other theft scenes where three suspects could be seen and eventually arrested them.

