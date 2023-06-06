Completion certificates, results will be sent to higher-ups to ensure better allotment of cases

Officers have been asked to complete their courses and submit certificates

Listen to this article Mumbai: Police officers must take regular refresher courses x 00:00

The Maharashtra Police Academy’s online refresher courses for police personnel in service are being made compulsory for officers, while the text assessments will be sent to higher-ups for review. According to the police, the video training sessions would now be compulsory for officers, from constable rank to senior police inspectors, who will have to register on the portal and get their login IDs.

This is being done as once they get on with their duty, officers often tend to forget their training and are incapable of serving citizens as they should. The refresher courses will help the officers with procedures and handling of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The courses cover various segments including crime investigation procedures, forensic science, forensic medicine, local and special laws, investigation, Indian Evidence Act (1872), police station management, law and order, organisation and administration, security and cyber and economic fraud, among others. There will also be case studies, webinars and online assessments for the participants.

“This is very beneficial. Once an online course is completed, the participants will also have to give an online exam and those who clear it will be awarded a certificate,” a constable said, adding that a copy of the certificates will be downloaded and sent to the office of the deputy commissioner of police. This would enable the department to allot officers cases according to their skill set.

Earlier, the courses were available but officers often skipped completion. However, this month, they were asked to complete them and submit their certificates. “The government has provided us with the best facility and it is helping us a lot,” said an officer.

According to the officer, despite the training, a number of police personnel know little about paperwork and other investigations. “Officers can improve their skills by learning online and won’t need to attend physical training camps. I have benefited a lot from e-learning,” he added.

Another officer said everyone in the police force should take advantage of the facility. “Everything is explained clearly and in detail, with the help of graphics and voice recordings,” he said.