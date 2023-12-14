Mumbai Police register FIR after private video of YouTuber goes viral on social media

Mumbai police Thursday registered a case after a YouTuber alleged that someone illegally accessed the footage of a CCTV camera installed in his home and shared his private video on social media platforms

Mumbai Police Thursday registered a case after a YouTuber alleged that someone illegally accessed the footage of a CCTV camera installed in his home and shared his private video on social media platforms, an official said.

The 21-year-old YouTuber, who lives in Bandra, told the police that his friends alerted him on December 9 about a video on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Telegram showing him without clothes, newswire PTI reported quoting an official.

According to the first information report registered by the Bandra police last week, the video shows the YouTuber coming out of his bathroom naked.

The complainant told the police that the visual is of November 17 and it was captured by a CCTV camera installed in his home.

Someone illegally accessed the footage and shared it on the internet, he told the police.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections, including 500 (defamation), and the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that investigations are underway.

ATS arrests man with pistol, 28 live rounds in Maharashtra's Bhandara district

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a young man from Bhandara district after recovering a pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds from him, officials from the agency said on Thursday.

The Nagur unit of ATS on Wednesday raided a house at Bhuyar village in Paoni tehsil of Bhandara district, about 60 km from here, and recovered the sophisticated firearm and bullets from accused Shubham Shambharkar, they said.

The ATS action came on inputs that Shambharkar (22) was trying to sell the weapon. According to the ATS, he is involved in illegal sales of liquor.

During a search of the house, the ATS found one pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds, said an ATS official. A case was then registered at the Paoni police station under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Shambharkar's uncle was involved in thefts on railway premises, said an ATS official, adding that police are studying the young man's call data records to determine how he got hold of the weapon and bullets.

Officials also claimed that Shambharkar would threaten the locals with the pistol to terrorise them. (With inputs from PTI)