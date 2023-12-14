Paws for protection: Mumbai's police dogs ensure security amidst bomb threats and festivals

Leo, a Mumbai Police’s six-and-a-half-year-old canine sleuth, earned recognition from top cops in the city for helping the Powai Police locate the missing child within an hour and a half

Leo with Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Satya Narayan Chaudhary (centre) and other Mumbai police officers

A sniffer dog from Mumbai Police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) recently played an important role in locating a child who had gone missing. The six-year-old child had gone missing from Ashok Nagar area of Andheri.