Paws for protection: Mumbai's police dogs ensure security amidst bomb threats and festivals

Updated on: 14 December,2023 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Leo, a Mumbai Police’s six-and-a-half-year-old canine sleuth, earned recognition from top cops in the city for helping the Powai Police locate the missing child within an hour and a half

Leo with Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Satya Narayan Chaudhary (centre) and other Mumbai police officers


Key Highlights

  1. A sniffer dog from Mumbai Police recently played an important role in locating a child
  2. The six-year-old child had gone missing from Ashok Nagar area
  3. The child had gone out to play with friends but did not return home

A sniffer dog from Mumbai Police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) recently played an important role in locating a child who had gone missing. The six-year-old child had gone missing from Ashok Nagar area of Andheri.

