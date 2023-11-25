Mumbai Police's EOW arrests contractor Romil Chheda in oxygen plant scam

Sources reveal that Chheda, reportedly has close ties with a powerful politician and wielded influence in the BMC to secure more than three dozen contracts over the past five years.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police apprehended Romil Chheda for allegedly securing a contract to establish an oxygen plant during the COVID-19 pandemic despite lacking relevant experience. Earlier this week, a case was registered against Chheda and unidentified BMC officials, accusing them of causing a R6 crore to the civic body. Sources reveal that Chheda, reportedly has close ties with a powerful politician and wielded influence in the BMC to secure more than three dozen contracts over the past five years.

This arrest follows the EOW’s ongoing investigation into multiple irregularities in COVID-19 management, marking the fifth FIR they have registered. According to EOW officials, the contract for the oxygen plant was awarded to a company based in Allahabad. Strikingly, the same Allahabad-based company awarded Chheda power of attorney. An EOW officer said, “He failed to explain how he obtained power of attorney for a company based in Allahabad to set up an oxygen plant during the COVID-19 emergency without having any experience. The arrest has been made as custodial interrogation was needed.”

