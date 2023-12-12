Breaking News
Mumbai Police's DCP to supervise SIT probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian

Updated on: 12 December,2023 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Police Tuesday announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput



File Photo/PTI


Mumbai Police Tuesday announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.


Newswire PTI reported quoting an official: "Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Disha Salian death case. Malvani police station senior inspector Chimaji Adhav will investigate the case.”


Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal will supervise the probe, he added.


Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020, police had said.

The death of Salian triggered political mudslinging in the state with the BJP, then in the opposition, accusing the erstwhile MVA government of hushing up the matter.

In last year's winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who belongs to BJP, had said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe Salian's death.

Some leaders have alleged Salian was murdered and sought to drag the name of MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, into the case.

Notably, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar last week said several leaders had been demanding for long that an SIT be formed in the case. Prasad Lad, another BJP MLC, had said an SIT would clear all doubts (about Salian's case).

Asked if an SIT probe has been ordered into Salian's death, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that he didn't have any official information about such an order.

"If anything official comes out, then that day we will reveal the information with us about them. If they level false allegations against us, then we will bring out the true information against them," the Sena (UBT) leader said without naming anyone.

Meanwhile, Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve Tuesday demanded a probe by an SIT into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya if the government wants to initiate a similar probe into Disha Salian's death.

According to police, Salian (28), manager of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

In the last year's winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe Salian's death.

Some leaders have alleged Salian was murdered and sought to drag MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, into the case (With inputs from agencies)

