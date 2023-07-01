Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Dharavi, three injured

A house collapsed in Dharavi Saturday evening injuring three persons, Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

“Part of front side wall collapsed of 1st floor, G+1 structure at Shatabdi Nagar, Dharavi Depot Road, near Manohar Collage, Dharavi.”

The three injured persons have been shifted Sion hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

They have been identified a Hussain Sayyad Javed, 73; Angat Patel, 29; Shiv Sonappa, 39.

On June 28,the protection wall of a housing complex collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday following heavy rains, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The protection wall of the housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed at around 11 am due to heavy rains, he said, the remaining portion of the wall was in a precarious state.

A tree nearby was affected and was in a dangerous condition, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

Thane city received 36.07 mm rainfall in just one hour between 9.30 am and 10.30 am and 49.28 mm downpour between 9.30 am and 11.30 am on Wednesday, the official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner in-charge of disaster control, Sanjay Herwade, paid a surprise visit to the disaster management cell in the morning and reviewed its monsoon preparedness. (With inputs from PTI)