Mumbai: Powai Lake overflows after incessant rainfall

Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Due to the rains in the catchment area of the lake in the last few days, the lake has started overflowing, said BMC's water engineer department

Powai Lake


Powai lake in Mumbai has started overflowing due to incessant rainfall. Powai Lake, which is an artificial lake of BMC was filled up to its capacity at 6.15 pm. The water of this lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore liters and is mainly used for industrial purposes as it is not fit for human consumption.

Due to the rains in the catchment area of the lake in the last few days, the lake has started overflowing, said BMC's water engineer department.




Meanwhile, several areas in Mumbai were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, which was witnessed during the day.

