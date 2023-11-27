Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment

Hiranandani residents up in arms against redevelopment of building into multi-storey commerical complex; residents create public movement to maintain green identity of the area

Local residents feel any redevelopment would ruin the area

Residents of the Hiranandani Gardens area in Powai held a meeting on Sunday against the proposed commercial redevelopment in the locality. During the meeting, the residents also decided to create a public movement against the proposed redevelopment.

According to a resident, Milan Bhat, there is a plan for the redevelopment of a two-storey building, which will turn into an 18-floor commercial building. “This will cause more traffic jams and an increased footfall in Hiranandani. The roads which were planned about three decades ago can’t be widened.”

The two-storey building that has been earmarked for redevelopment

Bhat, who attended the meeting, shared her views with mid-day. “We purchased houses here because of the greenery and gardens around. Now we got to know that there will be redevelopment of commercial properties in the locality. This redevelopment will kill the identity of the locality as a garden,” she said, adding that residents fear that the redevelopment will ruin their peaceful residential area.

According to Bhat, Hiranandani Gardens is a well-planned locality as commercial offices exist only on Central Avenue and Technology Street. “If any redevelopment takes place, the identity of Hiranandani, for which we bought houses here, will be lost,” Bhat said.

The amount of traffic in the area has already increased due to an increase in the number of restaurants in the area. “During peak hours, it becomes extremely difficult for local residents to use their vehicles,” Bhat told mid-day.

Bhat further stated that local residents have decided to create a public movement to save their locality from pollution, traffic congestion, noise pollution other effects of development. “We have decided to create a public movement to save the identity of Hiranandani Gardens as a peaceful and green neighbourhood,” she said.

