Mumbai: Powerlifter-cum-gym trainer held with ganja, charas, LSD by NCB

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused has been remanded in custody for two days, and a probe to unravel the network was underway

Mumbai: Powerlifter-cum-gym trainer held with ganja, charas, LSD by NCB

Representative Image


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has nabbed a powerlifter-cum-gym trainer from suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai allegedly with ganja, charas and LSD, an official said on Saturday.


A raid was conducted in his house on a specific input, and he was placed under arrest after the contraband seizure was made, he added.

The accused has been remanded in custody for two days, and a probe to unravel the network was underway, the official said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

