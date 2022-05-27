Breaking News
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Monsoon might not hit city earlier than expected, and might arrive on its normal average dates

Rain in the morning at Sion on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble


The scorching summer is not going to end anytime soon. Pre-monsoon showers in the city and surrounding areas may have signalled the approach of the rains, but meteorologists have forecast that summer will stay a bit longer than expected, in most parts of Maharashtra. As the monsoon has been delayed in Kerala, it will take longer to arrive in Maharashtra. According to meteorologists, good rain is not expected in Kerala until at least June 4. Once the monsoon covers Kerala, it advances to parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that while the monsoon may arrive in Kerala in the coming days, it will most likely be little.

