Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Prevent disturbance in quota protest Bombay HC asks govt

Mumbai: Prevent disturbance in quota protest, Bombay HC asks govt

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Police had lathicharged a gathering at Antarwali Sarati village in Latur district, where Jarange is on hunger strike, on September 1, leading to angry reactions in many parts of the state

Mumbai: Prevent disturbance in quota protest, Bombay HC asks govt

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Prevent disturbance in quota protest, Bombay HC asks govt
x
00:00

Amid activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike for reservation for the Maratha community, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to ensure that law and order was maintained and the “health” of the protesters too was not harmed.


A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arun Pednekar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Nilesh Shinde regarding the ongoing protests by members of the Maratha community.


Police had lathicharged a gathering at Antarwali Sarati village in Latur district, where Jarange is on hunger strike, on September 1, leading to angry reactions in many parts of the state.


Also read: Mumbai: MMRDA has tunnel vision

“The aspirations of people in any democratic polity get expressed in various forms, however, such forms cannot be permitted to assume the character of the same being a cause of any kind of disturbance in the society,” the HC said. While protecting the right of every individual or group of persons to express their aspirations, it is also the duty of the state to maintain law and order and peace and tranquility in society at any cost, it said.

“No protest or agitation being carried out for whatever reason can be permitted to assume the character of causing any law and order situation,” the court said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you conscious of calorie intake in your daily meals?
bombay high court maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news marathwada

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK