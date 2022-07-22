Mumbai: Private labs roped in for BMC's Aapli Chikitsa scheme violate a test clause

The contract clause mandates that the two laboratories, which test samples sent from the civic health centres, to send at least 1 per cent of them to another lab for external quality check

The civic body offers 100+ tests at its health centres. However, the facilities that don’t have testing equipment send samples to two private labs. Representation pic

The two private diagnostic labs given the contract under BMC’s Aapli Chikitsa scheme are not following the clause of getting third-party quality checks, the civic vigilance department stated in a circular. As per the contract, these two labs are supposed to send 1 per cent of the total samples they receive daily from civic-run health facilities to another lab for external quality checks.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as part of its Aapli Chikitsa scheme aimed at providing better and affordable healthcare facilities to Mumbaikars, offers more than 100 basic and advanced diagnostic tests at its health facilities at subsidised rates. Two private laboratories were given tender to test all samples from civic health centres, such as dispensaries and clinics, which do not have testing equipment.

A recent circular issued by the vigilance department stated there is non-compliance of this clause and added that crores of rupees have been paid to the labs despite the same. The circular added, “User departments (civic health facilities which send samples to the labs) have not yet submitted any reply to the aforesaid observation pointed out by the vigilance department… user departments have failed to offer proper remarks regarding implementation of condition no 37(5) or any action against service providers for non-compliance of the said condition and hence it is requested to direct the user departments to insist compliance of said condition or decide suitable further course of action.”

A civic official on the condition of anonymity said, “It is a routine practice to assure that laboratory test results are correct and up to the mark. This has not been done.” Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner of the civic central purchase department which is in charge of the tender process, told mid-day, “Though the tendering process has been done by the CPD, the executive health office has to see whether the party is complying with the terms and conditions.” BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare remained unavailable for a comment till the time of going to press.

An official from one of the two labs told mid-day, “We have already complied with the clause of sending 1 per cent of the samples for testing and also submitted a report to the authority concerned.”