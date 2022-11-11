×
Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link road to be open for traffic from Dec 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The road will connect Khalapur Toll Booth point with Kusgaon, bypassing the entire ghat (hill) section of the Expressway

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


The construction of Missing Link road on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway would be complete by December next year, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.


The road will connect Khalapur Toll Booth point with Kusgaon, bypassing the entire ghat (hill) section of the Expressway. It is expected to cut the travel time between Pune and Mumbai by half-an-hour, reported PTI.



Shinde visited the construction site of a pair of tunnels on Thursday.


"This will be a landmark project in the country, as it has used modern technology which is currently used in some foreign countries. The width of the tunnel is 23.75 meters, making it the widest tunnel in the world. Measures have been taken to prevent fire incidents inside," he said, reported PTI.

Both the tunnels will be around 1,500-meter-long and the digging for 1,400 meters has been completed.
"The road is expected to be open for use by December 2023," the CM said.

(With inputs from PTI)

