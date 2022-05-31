Breaking News
Mumbai-Pune Expressway set to rumble towards safety

Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

MSRDC and traffic police identify seven accident-prone spots; work on rumble strips at four places already completed

File photo of a luxury bus that rammed into a hillock on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway


Seven stretches on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway have been selected for installing rumble strips in a bid to prevent accidents due to speeding. The busy highway often witnesses accidents as motorists drive at speeds of 130-140 kmph as opposed to the permissible limits of 100 kmph for light vehicles and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles. 

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation along with traffic police identified seven spots which are prone to accidents. “Rumble strips have been already installed near Amrutanjan bridge, Adoshi tunnel, Khopoli bypass and Anda point. At three other places, the contractor has started the work of installing rumble strips,” an MSRDC official said.




Rumble strips are a series of close-knit strips that act as speed breakers. 


mumbai-pune expressway mumbai pune mumbai news

