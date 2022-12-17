Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP-MVA protest face-off has city cops on the edge
Mumbai: Not clean-up marshals but swachhata doot, says BMC
Mumbai: Server crash dampens mood of soon-to-be couples at marriage registration office
Mumbai: Breast TB on the rise, says medical experts
Mumbai: Measles vaccines for homeless kids too, says BMC
Mumbai: Hawker licence still a distant dream
Mumbai: Police on lookout for eunuchs who threatened family in Borivli

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Pune stretch Highway hawkers are shown the exit

Mumbai-Pune stretch: Highway hawkers are shown the exit

Updated on: 17 December,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

RTO officials get cracking on stalls and small shops on the Mumbai-Pune routes as part of their campaign to keep the busy roads safe

Mumbai-Pune stretch: Highway hawkers are shown the exit

Hawkers at a turn on the Mumbai-Pune highway


The RTO has now trained its guns on hawkers and stalls lining the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway, as part of its safety campaign on the stretch. Officials have started evicting them, given the danger to human lives due to their proximity to moving vehicles, particularly at turns. 


The Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched an all-out campaign against all kinds of violators on the route on December 1. Teams of RTO officials have counselled and fined around 1,660 vehicle owners between December 1 and 13.



Hawkers at a turn on the Mumbai-Pune highway


“The campaign has been covering various aspects of safety. All offences, including parking along the highway, lead to accidents. Hawkers with their carts, shops and stalls located on the highway, including at turns, not only gather crowds, but also block the road. While patrolling, we have been asking them to get away from the highway stretches,” a senior transport official said.

Also read: Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers

The RTO officials said that with roads blocked by carts and stalls, particularly at turns, there is a risk to the lives of hawkers as well as the motorists and passengers.

“One vehicle stops at the shop, then another and the line keeps on increasing and so does the crowd of people who get down from these vehicles. For this very reason, the shops and hawkers along the highway are a threat to people’s safety,” he added.

The six-month drive is being conducted 24x7, and 30 RTO officials from Mumbai, Panvel, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad offices with their interceptor vehicles are keeping an eye on violators.

The RTO has focused on the Mumbai-Pune stretch for the drive, as the latest statistics show that 88 people died in 200 road mishaps on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2021. Between January and October this year, 68 people have died in 168 accidents.  

68
No. of lives lost in road mishaps from Jan-Oct

168
No. of accidents that took place from Jan-Oct 

1,660
No. of vehicle owners counselled, fined in past 13 days

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai-pune expressway mumbai pune mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK