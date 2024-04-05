Technical faults and overhead wire entanglement cause frustration among rail commuters during peak hours

Due to a technical fault, train services were available at a delayed interval

Listen to this article Mumbai: Rail chaos on Metro Blue Line 1 and CR x 00:00

Rail commuters had a tough time on Thursday due to travel snags on Metro Blue Line 1 between Versova and Ghatkopar and Central Railway suburban trains. While services on Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 were disrupted during morning rush hour, leading to chaos, suburban services were disrupted in the afternoon, affecting fast lines.



Services on Metro Blue Line 1 were disrupted during the morning rush hour

ADVERTISEMENT

A Metro commuter said, “Huge queues were seen outside Ghatkopar Metro station to enter the premises. The crowding led to chaos on the station’s foot overbridge.” “I have been waiting for nearly an hour to enter the premises,” said M Shah, another commuter. “On the platforms, the fully packed trains kept waiting with commuters inside with the doors open. The service did not start immediately, which led to a lot of frustration,” another commuter said.

“Due to a technical fault, train services were available at a delayed interval between 10.05 am and 10.35 am. To ensure commuter convenience, additional services were made available,” an official spokesperson said. Suburban railway officials said that trains were affected after the pantograph of a fast train got entangled in the overhead wires, leading to the detention of trains over a crossover, affecting fast lines. Slow services were not affected.

“Our train was stuck behind the affected train and it was quite a mess. The Railways should have a provision of having announcements inside the train as stranded commuters do not get an idea of what's wrong,” commuter Sadashiv Palkar said.