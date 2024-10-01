Vaishnaw inspected improvements made to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, including the addition of TPU rings to reduce spring failures, enhancing ride comfort and safety

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday inspected Central Railway's Wadi Bunder coaching depot in Mumbai, focusing on enhancing passenger safety and promoting innovation, an official statement said.

He reviewed the depot’s infrastructure, technical advancements, and future expansion plans, it said.

Vaishnaw inspected improvements made to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, including the addition of TPU rings to reduce spring failures, enhancing ride comfort and safety.

He praised the depot’s efforts to maintain a hygienic environment, particularly through innovations like the in-house designed litter collector showcased at the "Best from Waste" exhibition.

He also inspected the cleanliness of the employee facilities, including restrooms.

The Minister personally demonstrated the use of advanced cleaning equipment, including a Dyson vacuum cleaner used in the "14-Minute Miracle" cleaning process of the Vande Bharat Express, underscoring his commitment to passenger comfort, the statement said.

The inspection featured advanced tools such as ultrasonic air leakage detection systems to ensure air brake integrity and the FIBA (Flushing Indicator and Brake Application) system for timely maintenance. These technologies are already enhancing safety on trains like the Rajdhani Express. He was also briefed on the use of Virtual Reality (VR) for staff training and the integration of IoT-based real-time water level monitoring systems, which guarantee uninterrupted access to clean water for passengers.

Vaishnaw also toured the Vande Bharat Store, where essential parts for Vande Bharat trains are stored, ensuring timely repairs and service reliability. He also visited the Basic Training Centre, observing in-house models for LHB coach training, further strengthening the safety and service standards.

The use of VR technology for hands-on training was appreciated for enhancing staff efficiency in resolving technical issues and minimising delays, improving the overall passenger experience.

Vaishnaw interacted with the RailMadad team, responsible for handling passenger complaints. He expressed satisfaction with their efforts in providing prompt and effective grievance resolution, contributing to enhanced passenger satisfaction.

The Minister was also briefed on a newly developed app designed to manage fire extinguishers within the depot, ensuring that all fire safety equipment is well-maintained and readily available, further safeguarding passengers.

Vaishnaw concluded the inspection by commending the efforts of the Wadi Bunder Depot in adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovations to ensure safer, cleaner, and more efficient train journeys, the statement said.