Aaditya Thackeray wondered why the men in khaki were being asked to fill the craters instead of the contracted firms

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Aaditya Thackeray slams Maharashtra govt as video shows cops filling potholes x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government after video clips surfaced on social media purportedly showing policemen filling potholes on roads in Mumbai and Mira Bhayander, reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray wondered why the men in khaki were being asked to fill the craters instead of the contracted firms owned by the allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X, "Instead of the contractor friends of the BJP and 'mindhe' regime (government led by CM Eknath Shinde), police are being made to fill potholes. Ever seen a contractor or contracting firm owner being made to fill such potholes by the regime."

Instead of the contractor friends of the bjp and mindhe regime, the police is being made to fill potholes.

Ever seen a contractor or contracting firm owner on the road being made to fill such potholes by the regime? https://t.co/DpgNbWtioR — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 21, 2024

Aaditya also shared another post on potholes tagging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the comment: Shame on NHAI.

Mumbai hit by 100 mm rainfall in 10 hrs

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburbs received over 100 mm of rainfall in ten hours till Sunday night, the officials said.

While the heavy rains lashed city, it also led to diverting flights, and affecting local train traffic on a Central Railway section between Dadar and Matunga stations due to waterlogging, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, a total of 36 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport and 15 flights, including the ones operated by Air India, IndiGo and Akasa, were diverted to nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm, amid intermittent heavy spells of rain.

Heavy rains forced the facility operator to suspend runway operations twice during the day, for eight minutes at 12.12 pm and later from 1 pm to 1.15 pm, sources said.

Local train services were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Harbour Line due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel and Kurla stations, while services on the Western Railway section operated normally.

In the evening, the Central Railway services on the down fast line between Dadar and Matunga stations were affected. Additionally, water logging on tracks at Dadar on the Up and Down fast line compounded the problem, an official said.

A few buses were diverted because of flooding in many parts of the city.

(with PTI inputs)