Mumbai rains: Khar and Andheri Subway closed for traffic after waterlogging

Mumbai rains: Khar and Andheri Subway closed for traffic after waterlogging

Updated on: 21 July,2024 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and also traffic congestions in some parts of the city

Mumbai rains: Khar and Andheri Subway closed for traffic after waterlogging

Parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging on Sunday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai rains: Khar and Andheri Subway closed for traffic after waterlogging
The important east to west connecting subways in western suburbs -- Khar and Andheri Subway were on Sunday closed for traffic after waterlogging amid heavy Mumbai rains.


In an alert, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that due to 1/1.5 ft waterlogging, Khar Subway is closed for vehicular movement. The traffic is diverted via Linking Road.


The Andheri Subway in DN Nagar was also closed for traffic after waterlogging, the Mumbai Traffic Police, in a post on X said, "Due to 2 ft waterlogging, Andheri Subway in DN Nagar is closed for vehicular traffic. South bound traffic is diverted via Gokhale Bridge, while North bough traffic is diverted via Thackeray Bridge."


Heavy rainfall battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and also traffic congestions in some parts of the city. Amid Mumbai rains, the city police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.

Meanwhile airlines including Air India, IndiGo and Vistara on Sunday issued an advisory for passengers flying from and to the city.

In a statement on X, Air India said that flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains, as per rainfall recorded on AWS the highest rainfall (in Millimeters) from 8 am to 3 pm (7 hours) on Sunday--

- Shahaji Nagar Municipal School (Trombay mankhurd) 155.6

- 'N' Ward Office 151.1

- Nutan Vidyamandir (Mankhurd) 149.6

- Naralwadi Municipal School (Santacruz) 144.4

- Mankhurd Fire Station 140.6

- Ramabai Municipal School (Ghatkopar) 136.6

- Nadkarni Park Municipal School (Wadala) 136.0

- BKC Fire Station 134.0

- Aadarsh Nagar Municipal School (Worli) 129.2

- SWD Workshop Dadar 126.3

- Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School (Oshiwara) 125.4

- Savitribai Phule Municipal School (Worli Naka) 123.6

- Gazdarbandh Pumping Station (Santacruz) 112.6

- Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri) 110.2

- SWM Santacruz workshop 110.7

