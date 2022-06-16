Breaking News
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Updated on: 16 June,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Civic officials are discussing the creation of holding tanks under broad footpaths in spots in the city that get waterlogged every year

King’s Circle is a chronic flooding spot and BMC is constructing a mini pumping station here to tackle flooding. File pic


After spending crores on tackling the problem of flooding in the city every single monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is thinking of trying yet another experiment: it wants to construct holding ponds under footpaths.

BMC has already started construction of holding ponds in a couple of chronic flooding spots in the city like the Hindmata and Milan subways. Holding ponds collect rainwater that drains off these spots. 




“We are thinking of constructing holding ponds under footpaths. This idea is still at the discussion level. Mumbai has wide footpaths at many places. If there is a flooding spot in such a place then we could construct a holding pond under  such footpaths,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner P.Velrasu. 


