Let’s be on alert to combat monsoon diseases

Representative Image

With the onset of monsoon comes malaria, as Mumbaikars very well know. In the first five days of June, Mumbai recorded 57 cases of malaria. The BMC has told people to avoid self-medicating as cases are sure to rise, given the pattern of yesteryears.

A rallying cry has gone up to step up precautionary measures. Housing societies need to see there is no coagulation of water in receptacles in compounds or parking lots. Residents, of course, need to do the same in their homes. Mosquito nets, ointment should all be on hand at home.

As malaria and Coronavirus have similar symptoms, doctors warned patients to avoid delay in treatment if one has a history of fever, headache, rashes, muscle and joint pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

This is the crux of the matter as the symptoms, at least some of them, seem to overlap. It is vital that those experiencing these do not assume they know what is wrong with them, we call them ‘Google doctors’, but seek prompt medical advice.

This means getting oneself tested if advised and seeking treatment based on the results. Though many people have been vaccinated and some have taken the booster, it is always good to seek treatment in time. Delay in seeking treatment has proved lethal in Covid-19 and it does affect people afflicted by other diseases too.

The key here is not assuming you know what is wrong with you without consulting an expert or testing and not trying to get well on your own.

Currently, an inclining in the Coronavirus fight does have some people on edge. We need to mask up and go back to ‘old ways’ and at the same time follow other precautions already outlined based on the season’s demands. Let us combat not just Covid but all diseases with a healthy balance of alertness and alacrity.