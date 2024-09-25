In response to the red alert issued for Wednesday, BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday has asked top civic officials to implement immediate measures to ensure the safety and preparedness in the city

Water-logging at BKC-Chunabhatti connector on Wednesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article BMC reviews preparations as IMD issues red alert for Mumbai x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday evening reviewed it preparedness as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the red alert issued for Wednesday, BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday has asked top civic officials to implement immediate measures to ensure the safety and preparedness in the city.

"The BMC chief has instructed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure that at least one Executive Engineer from each ward remains stationed in the ward control room, an official statement said.

The decision aims to facilitate swift communication and action in case of emergencies arising from the anticipated severe weather, the statement said.

It further said that all ward Assistant Commissioners are required to maintain direct contact with the Disaster Management Control Room for ongoing updates. They have been advised to be prepared to attend the office if urgent situations arise during the night.

The Chief Engineer of Storm Water Drain has been tasked with ensuring that all staff are deployed in the field and that dewatering pumps are fully operational, it further said.

Deputy Commissioners have been directed to remain available in their respective zones throughout the night, ready to take necessary actions as situations develop, the civic body said, adding that all DMCs are urged to maintain vigilance in their respective areas, closely monitoring the actions being taken by both ward and central agency staff.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing Mumbai rains updates, issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane and predicted heavy rains in parts of the city, a weather bulletin said on Wednesday evening.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for Palghar district in Maharashtra.

A red alert was also issued for Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places were very likely.

Meanwhile, in a nowcast warning issued at 7 pm on Wednesday. The IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur and Satara during next 3-4 hours.

"Take precautions while moving out" the IMD said.