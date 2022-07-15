Mumbai rains: Five booked over Vasai landslide

A senior cop said the crime branch will probe the first case while Waliv police will look into the second case

Ajit Singh alias Mantu

Five people have been booked in two separate cases in connection with the Vasai landslide incident which claimed two lives on Wednesday. The crime branch has been roped in for the investigation, but no arrest has been made so far.

The complainant in both the cases is Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nilam Nijai who approached the Waliv police with documentary evidence and filed complaints against the owner of the land Mary Felix Gracias as well as Mitwa Realty owner Ajit Raisahab Singh alias Mantu and others. Gracias has been booked in both the cases, said a senior police officer.

In the first, FIR, Gracias and Singh have been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planing (MRTP) Act, 1966.

In the second case, Shailendra Nishad, Ratnesh D Pandey and Anil Kumar Dubey along with Gracias have been booked for constructing illegal chawls under various sections of MRTP Act. A senior cop said the crime branch will probe the first case while Waliv police will look into the second case.

“We have registered two separate FIRs and named five people including the owner of the land, Mantu Singh of Mitwa Reality and others as responsible for the unauthorised constructions in Wagralpada area of Rajawali where two people died in the landslide,” said a senior police officer attached to Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused,” the officer added.