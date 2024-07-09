Mumbai rains: IMD issues warning, light to moderate spells of showers likely in city, adjoining areas

In a nowcast warning that was issued at 7 pm, the IMD Mumbai said, "Light to moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours"

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening issued a warning stating that light to moderate spells of rain were very likely in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

A similar alert was also issued for parts of Maharashtra. The IMD said that light spells of rain were very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Latur, Solapur, Dharashiv, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours.

While issuing a warning for some other district of Maharashtra, the IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours."

The IMD has advised people to take precautions while moving out.

Meanwhile the Mumbai rains abated in city on Tuesday, a day after crippling normal life and disrupting the air, rail and road traffic in Mumbai.

Mumbai witnessed overcast skies on Tuesday morning, but the rains took a break even as schools and colleges were closed in view of the IMD's warning of heavy showers.

There was no major waterlogging anywhere in the city and suburbs and the road traffic was smooth.

The IMD Mumbai centre had issued a "red alert" for the city on Tuesday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".

Hence, the civic body declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average 141.97 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts received 116.61 mm and 142.58 mm rains, respectively, an official said.

Between 8 am and 11 pm on Monday, the island city, eastern and western areas recorded an average rainfall of 116.07 mm, 84.77 mm and 109.55 mm, respectively.

(with PTI inputs)