The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall at a few places in Mumbai and adjoining districts, including Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. High tide warnings and potential waterlogging have been issued, while city reservoirs supplying drinking water are nearly full, with a combined stock of 96.72 per cent capacity.

IMD has also alerted that Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Following the prediction, IMD has also issued an alert in Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Mumbai and adjoining districts on Thursday, 4 September. According to the latest weather updates issued by the weather agency, the city and suburbs are “very likely” to witness heavy showers at a few places.

Moreover, the IMD's Santacruz observatory on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory also reported a high of 30.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

Authorities, while informing about the tidal activity in coastal and low-lying areas of Mumbai, have also suggested that people stay alert during the high tide activity and avoid any kind of waterlogging-related disruptions.

IMD, while informing about the tidal activity, stated that the tidal activity will remain significant throughout the day. A high tide measuring 3.66 metres is expected at 10:05 am, followed by a low tide of 2.10 metres at 4:14 pm. Another high tide of 3.17 metres is predicted at 9:52 pm, while the next low tide of 1.13 metres will occur at 3:46 am on 5 September.

Mumbai Lake Levels

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.72 per cent.

As per the BMC on Thursday (4 September), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,399,903 million litres, which amounts to 96.72 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.69 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 99.99 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.33 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 97.45 per cent, Bhatsa 95.45 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.