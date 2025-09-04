Experts call Bandra East skywalk design convoluted, ask how authorities are managing to pull off feat when they had stated it was impossible to construct earlier

Arrows point out the convoluted course of the under-construction skywalk that links the eastern side of Bandra railway station and Kalanagar, as seen from the Western Express Highway. The walkway will go under the Kalanagar flyover. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Experts and activists have compared the new sleek design of the skywalk with the older one that was constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2008, but became dilapidated within 15 years of its construction. It was eventually shut down in 2019 and dismantled in 2021.

The new skywalk linking the eastern side of Bandra railway station and the Western Express Highway has been planned to squeeze under the old Kalanagar flyover, allowing commuters to travel between the station and Kalanagar junction, a design that experts have termed convoluted. Over 50 per cent of work on the project is complete, and once ready, it will provide relief to thousands of commuters.

Speaking about the old structure, which was not directly connected to the Kalanagar flyover, a resident involved with the project stated, “Initially, a 450-metre skywalk was planned, but following demands from residents, it was decided that the structure would be extended across the Western Express Highway as well. We were told that the skywalk could not be directly linked to Kalanagar due to the presence of the flyover on the highway. So, an additional 750-metre arm was built via the SRA Colony and Kalanagar junction crossing. It was such a detour. How is it that the highway bridge is not a hurdle now? Someone lied to us back then.”



The under-construction Bandra East skywalk as seen from the Western Express Highway at Kalanagar in Bandra East. PICS/SATEJ SHINDE

The construction of the new skywalk has been delayed, prompting the Bombay High Court to pull up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In April 2023, the civic body told the court it would begin construction within 15 months, filing an affidavit through its bridges department. On August 20, the high court expressed strong displeasure over the delay.

Experts’ opinions

AV Shenoy of Mumbai Mobility Forum said, “Pedestrians walk about 500 metres from stations to hail autorickshaws or taxis. In Mumbai, during heavy rains or the summer heat, one can't expect people to walk such a distance.”

Vedant Mhatre, programme director, Walking Project, told mid-day, “The Bandra East skywalk is long-awaited. It’s good to see the construction picking up pace. The new design seems convoluted, with multiple levels and direction changes planned to enable pedestrians to cross the Western Express Highway. While safer than crossing at grade, it may not be more comfortable. Ideally, there should have been a subway across the highway from the court to MHADA to avoid so many stairs. It’s good to see progress being made, but we wish there were fewer level changes at both the station and Kalanagar ends.”

Official Speak

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said the new skywalk would be linked to Railways’ foot overbridge at Bandra East. “The 740-metre-long skywalk will be completed and open to the public in December 2025,” he told mid-day.