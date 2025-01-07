Second part of our series reveals that eight of the nine facilities along the highway are dirty, smelly, and virtually unusable

A toilet at Kurar set up by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

An audit of public toilets along the roughly 23-km stretch between Dahisar East and Bandra East on the Western Express Highway (WEH) revealed alarming levels of filth and disrepair. Of nine toilets examined in part two of mid-day’s test drive series, eight were found to be dirty, smelly and virtually unusable, prompting fresh concerns about the city’s sanitation efforts.

According to the audit’s preliminary findings, these toilets suffer due to inadequate maintenance and poor waste management. The survey noted that five of the nine toilets were built using MLA or corporator funds while two were constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and two were maintained by private firms. Several toilets touted to be “air-conditioned” were not and except for one, all were found to be dirty and poorly maintained.



The BMC-built lavatory, which users described as smelly. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Civic authorities acknowledge the severity of the problem. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, “We will look into the issue of unclean toilets. We are planning to introduce a new kind of public toilet where the footfall is high. These will not be just toilets. These toilets will provide various facilities like lockers to keep people’s belongings.”

Local activists, however, remain sceptical. Dahisar-based social activist Sagar Maithani said, “I can understand toilets on internal roads being neglected, though that shouldn’t be the case, but how can those on the highway remain unclean and poorly maintained? Many were built with MP or MLA funds and launched amid fanfare. Now, their condition is dismal. The BMC, a nodal agency for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, must set stricter standards. Also, why aren’t more BMC-built toilets coming up on the highway?”

While civic officials say stricter cleaning schedules and enhanced overseeing are in the pipeline, for thousands of commuters, immediate improvements can’t come soon enough.

Hidden loo near Shankarwadi, Andheri



Located next to Sneh Sadan, this toilet has no noticeable structure or flashy banners indicating who commissioned it. A small arrow-like board points the way to the entrance. Given the condition of other toilets, expectations here were low, but this facility turned out to be surprisingly clean and well-maintained, with shiny tiles and a fresh scent. Maintained by Fumes International Ltd, it was clean, and an air freshener had been sprayed. The charge was Rs 2.

Toilet at Devala Pada, Borivli East

From the outside, this BMC-built facility looks fine. Inside, however, it is dirty and smelly, especially the ladies’ section, where water leakage leaves the floor damp and grimy. A child managing the toilet and collecting money from the public said many local slum dwellers and homeless people from Devipada and Magathane use this facility for bathing and washing clothes. They charge users R5. A commuter, Muskaan Wadhwa, an architect, said, “I was travelling from Mira Road and saw this toilet on the highway, so I got off the auto to use it. However, it is very smelly, and I don’t think anybody would want to use this toilet unless it is an emergency.”

BMC toilet opposite Akurli Metro station



The toilet in Kandivli maintained by the Sarvalok Vikas Seva Mandal

Commissioned by the BMC, this toilet in Kandivli was constructed near the bus stand and is maintained by an organisation, Sarvalok Vikas Seva Mandal. It was found dirty and short on water during the visit, though it was slightly better than the first two toilets visited in Borivli. The caretaker, who appears to be staying in the maintenance room, keeps clothes, utensils and other belongings inside the ladies’ toilet. Users were charged Rs 5. Asked about the dirty conditions, the woman managing the place said, “I personally clean the place, but people who come here do not flush.”

AC toilet at Dindoshi



The toilet maintained by M/s Kutir Mandal at Dindoshi

This toilet, also commissioned by MLA Prabhu, is maintained by M/s Kutir Mandal. Neither the air conditioner nor the toilet blocks were in a usable condition; the stench was overpowering, making it difficult even to enter. The charge was R5.

AC lavatory at Kurar village in Malad East



The toilet at Kurar village

The upkeep of this toilet, set up by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu, was very poor; brooms and other items were stored inside toilet blocks. The place smelled as bad as the other toilets. The caretaker seemed unconcerned about people entering and leaving. Asked how much one should pay, he did not charge anything. The AC was non-operational.

AC toilet at Magathane, Borivli East



The facility tied to former MNS MLA Pravin Darekar at Magathane

This swanky toilet was commissioned by former MNS MLA Pravin Darekar, who defected to the BJP after losing the Assembly poll in 2014. The facility once boasted a sofa set costing over Rs 2.5 lakh, a 42-inch LCD TV and air conditioners worth over R2 lakh. Spread over 3,000 sq ft, it has separate cubicles for men and women, bathing provisions, and a changing room. However, all these amenities are now in poor condition. The toilet blocks were ill-maintained and dirty. On the day of the visit, the room with the TV was locked, and the ACs were non-operational.

A commuter told mid-day, “They have written in big, bold letters that this is an AC toilet—the signboard also mentions the same. However, forget the AC, the buckets and taps inside are so filthy you don’t want to touch them. Toilets on the highway are important amenities.”

AC toilet in Malad



The toilet commissioned by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

Dubbed a “star toilet” some five years ago, this facility commissioned by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar is now smelly and dirty. The seating outside is rusted, and it is manned by random people who live there. Upon inquiry, they said they have no specific experience or expertise in managing a toilet. A person started cleaning the toilet block when approached, and asked the visitors to wait until the cleaning was done.

Vakola’s vile Sulabh Shauchalaya



The washroom maintained by Sulabh International

This filthy toilet, surrounded by a garbage dump, is maintained by Sulabh International. The person managing it said that they were in the process of cleaning the washroom and it could not be used at that moment. Manu Gala, the owner of a grocery store near the lavatory, said, “The toilet is unhygienic most of the time, and there is no water. I have complained to the local BMC office, but they say the facility is not under them.”

Toilet near Chataiwala Chawl, Santacruz East



The public washroom on a WEH service road in Santacruz

This old public toilet, commissioned by former corporator Sada Parab, on a service road in Santacruz, is maintained by the Ekyavardhini Mahila Mandal. It was not extremely dirty but reeked, and the ladies’ toilet blocks, located behind the structure, seemed secluded and unsafe. Users were charged Rs 2.