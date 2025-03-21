That’s how much debris has been removed from Western and Eastern Express Highways as part of a special cleaning drive. Meanwhile, an official claimed the BMC is considering reducing their charges for those using the Debris on Call service. While there is no charge for disposing of up to 500 kg of debris

BMC workers sanitise a section of the Western Express Highway. Pic/BMC sources

Listen to this article BMC clears 118.5 tonnes of debris from Mumbai highways in special drive x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared 118.5 tonnes of debris from the Eastern and Western Express Highways over the past three nights under a special drive. Activists, meanwhile, alleged that it was because of the civic body’s lack of vigilance that the debris ended up on these stretches in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a BMC official, under this programme, which was launched this week, the civic body also got rid of 37 tonnes of solid waste, apart from the debris. “As part of this initiative, service roads, ramps and surrounding areas of the highways are being cleaned. Mechanical sweeping machines are being used for dust removal, along with water jet machines and pressure washers for thorough cleaning,” said the official.



BMC workers sanitise a section of the Western Express Highway in Andheri East

Anil Galgali, a civic activist, said the BMC should realise why debris is dumped on the roads. “There should be strict vigilance to prevent such activities. What are clean-up marshals doing? Why can’t they monitor highways? Also, the BMC needs to strengthen its Debris on Call service,” he added.

Nikhil Desai, another activist, said, “Why do these marshals only stand around railway stations and market areas? Why don’t they keep a watch on highways?” Activist Sanjay Gurav said the municipal corporation should make it mandatory for clean-up marshals to prevent dumping on highways. “This will help to prevent debris dumping on public roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official claimed the BMC is considering reducing their charges for those using the Debris on Call service. While there is no charge for disposing of up to 500 kg of debris, the civic body charges R400 to R500 per metric tonne. “Currently, getting rid of a truckload of debris costs around R1500, but the civic body is thinking of reducing this amount by more than half,” the official added.

Special squad

The BMC is also considering starting a special squad to prevent open dumping in Mumbai. “Civic officials will talk with the traffic police, as they can help to mitigate debris dumping,” the official added.



Anil Galgali, civic activist. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

Asked when the debris that was collected over the past three nights had been dumped, a civic official stated, “We can’t say with certainty. This debris was dumped in minor quantities at various places. We are developing mechanisms to keep track of debris dumping even in minor quantities.”

Since the Debris on Call helpline was launched, the civic body has collected around 30,000 metric tonnes of debris, which was treated in two plants in Dahisar and Kalyan. Each plant can process 600 metric tonnes of debris per day, but receives only 300 to 400 metric tonnes, according to officials.

Call these numbers to get rid of debris

For the island city and eastern suburbs, the toll-free number is 1800-202-6364. For the western suburbs, it’s 1800-210-9976. Calls are answered between 8 am and 8 pm.

Rs 500

Amount charged by BMC for removing a tonne of debris