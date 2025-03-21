Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC clears 1185 tonnes of debris from Mumbai highways in special drive

BMC clears 118.5 tonnes of debris from Mumbai highways in special drive

Updated on: 21 March,2025 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

That’s how much debris has been removed from Western and Eastern Express Highways as part of a special cleaning drive. Meanwhile, an official claimed the BMC is considering reducing their charges for those using the Debris on Call service. While there is no charge for disposing of up to 500 kg of debris

BMC clears 118.5 tonnes of debris from Mumbai highways in special drive

BMC workers sanitise a section of the Western Express Highway. Pic/BMC sources

Listen to this article
BMC clears 118.5 tonnes of debris from Mumbai highways in special drive
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared 118.5 tonnes of debris from the Eastern and Western Express Highways over the past three nights under a special drive. Activists, meanwhile, alleged that it was because of the civic body’s lack of vigilance that the debris ended up on these stretches in the first place.


According to a BMC official, under this programme, which was launched this week, the civic body also got rid of 37 tonnes of solid waste, apart from the debris. “As part of this initiative, service roads, ramps and surrounding areas of the highways are being cleaned. Mechanical sweeping machines are being used for dust removal, along with water jet machines and pressure washers for thorough cleaning,” said the official.


BMC workers sanitise a section of the Western Express Highway in Andheri East
BMC workers sanitise a section of the Western Express Highway in Andheri East


Anil Galgali, a civic activist, said the BMC should realise why debris is dumped on the roads. “There should be strict vigilance to prevent such activities. What are clean-up marshals doing? Why can’t they monitor highways? Also, the BMC needs to strengthen its Debris on Call service,” he added.

Nikhil Desai, another activist, said, “Why do these marshals only stand around railway stations and market areas? Why don’t they keep a watch on highways?” Activist Sanjay Gurav said the municipal corporation should make it mandatory for clean-up marshals to prevent dumping on highways. “This will help to prevent debris dumping on public roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official claimed the BMC is considering reducing their charges for those using the Debris on Call service. While there is no charge for disposing of up to 500 kg of debris, the civic body charges R400 to R500 per metric tonne. “Currently, getting rid of a truckload of debris costs around R1500, but the civic body is thinking of reducing this amount by more than half,” the official added. 

Special squad

The BMC is also considering starting a special squad to prevent open dumping in Mumbai. “Civic officials will talk with the traffic police, as they can help to mitigate debris dumping,” the official added.

Anil Galgali, civic activist. File Pic/Anurag Ahire
Anil Galgali, civic activist. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

Asked when the debris that was collected over the past three nights had been dumped, a civic official stated, “We can’t say with certainty. This debris was dumped in minor quantities at various places. We are developing mechanisms to keep track of debris dumping even in minor quantities.”

Since the Debris on Call helpline was launched, the civic body has collected around 30,000 metric tonnes of debris, which was treated in two plants in Dahisar and Kalyan. Each plant can process 600 metric tonnes of debris per day, but receives only 300 to 400 metric tonnes, according to officials.

Call these numbers to get rid of debris
For the island city and eastern suburbs, the toll-free number is 1800-202-6364. For the western suburbs, it’s 1800-210-9976. Calls are answered between 8 am and 8 pm.

Rs 500
Amount charged by BMC for removing a tonne of debris

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation eastern express highway western express highway highway mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK