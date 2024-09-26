Against an average ridership of 2.6 lakhs per day, it recorded 2,87,073 passengers on Wednesday, an official said

Representational Pic/File/Sameer Abedi

The new Mumbai Metro rail lines, Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A, came to the rescue of commuters on Wednesday evening when road and local train transport services were affected amid heavy Mumbai rains.

Against an average ridership of 2.6 lakhs per day, it recorded 2,87,073 passengers on Wednesday.

Even the Monorail came as a relief to the commuters who were traveling between the city and eastern suburbs, as it remained operational without disruption.

"We are thrilled to share that Maha Mumbai Metro has proudly surpassed its highest daily ridership, reaching an incredible 2,87,073 passengers on Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7," a spokesperson said.

"Even amidst heavy rain, Maha Mumbai Metro remained a steadfast companion, ensuring seamless journeys for all. The Metro operated two extra services, one each from Gundavali and Andheri West, whereas the Monorail operated six services to accommodate and effectively manage the surge in ridership," the spokesperson added.