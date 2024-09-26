Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > New metro lines record surge in commuters after transport disruptions amid heavy rains

New metro lines record surge in commuters after transport disruptions amid heavy rains

Updated on: 26 September,2024 09:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Against an average ridership of 2.6 lakhs per day, it recorded 2,87,073 passengers on Wednesday, an official said

New metro lines record surge in commuters after transport disruptions amid heavy rains

Representational Pic/File/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
New metro lines record surge in commuters after transport disruptions amid heavy rains
x
00:00

The new Mumbai Metro rail lines, Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A, came to the rescue of commuters on Wednesday evening when road and local train transport services were affected amid heavy Mumbai rains.


Against an average ridership of 2.6 lakhs per day, it recorded 2,87,073 passengers on Wednesday.


Even the Monorail came as a relief to the commuters who were traveling between the city and eastern suburbs, as it remained operational without disruption.


"We are thrilled to share that Maha Mumbai Metro has proudly surpassed its highest daily ridership, reaching an incredible 2,87,073 passengers on Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7," a spokesperson said.

"Even amidst heavy rain, Maha Mumbai Metro remained a steadfast companion, ensuring seamless journeys for all. The Metro operated two extra services, one each from Gundavali and Andheri West, whereas the Monorail operated six services to accommodate and effectively manage the surge in ridership," the spokesperson added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai metro mumbai monorail mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK