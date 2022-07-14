Mumbai rains: Police commissioner meets civic chief in view of heavy rainfall

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 July,2022 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs

Vehicles ply on a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis.

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said.




Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Incessant rains in Mumbai; flooding in low-lying areas


The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.

