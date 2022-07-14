Mumbai rains: Police commissioner meets civic chief in view of heavy rainfall

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs

Vehicles ply on a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis.

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Incessant rains in Mumbai; flooding in low-lying areas

The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.