Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade

The lakes have filled up to this level in the shortest period. Modak Sagar lake, one of them, started overflowing around 1 pm on Wednesday

Modak Sagar overflowing

The incessant rain for the past two weeks has led to the largest water stock in the past 10 years for the city. The seven lakes that provide water to the city have more than 56 per cent of their stock as of July 13, which is more than double that it was in this period in the past two years and the most quantity by this date in 10 years. The lakes have filled up to this level in the shortest period. Modak Sagar lake, one of them, started overflowing around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain spells have continued in and around Mumbai for the past two weeks. In the past decade, 2014 was the worst year in terms of insufficient rain. The stock was merely 6 per cent on July 13 and the city faced up to 30 per cent water cuts that year. This year, the stock is not only the largest in a decade but it accumulated in the shortest time.

Also read: Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels rise, but city’s water cut stays



“Though the lakes are filling up fast, lake levels at the end of the rainy season are important. The lakes have to fill to 100 per cent of their capacities by September 30 for uninterrupted water supply till the arrival of the next monsoon,” said an official from the BMC.