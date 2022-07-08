Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels rise, but city’s water cut stays

Vihar lake has 57 per cent water stock. Pic/Rane Ashish


Stock in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city has crossed last year’s mark, thanks to the intermittent heavy rainfall through the past week. The BMC, however, plans to wait and watch before lifting the 10 per cent water cut imposed two weeks back.

“We will wait and watch for a few more days before lifting the water cut,” said a civic official. As on Thursday, water stock reached 19 per cent of the total storage capacity of all the lakes. Last year, the overall stock was at 18 per cent on the same date, but the city didn’t have any water cuts.




Previously, the city faced a prolonged period of water cut from November 2018 to July 2019, as the lakes had only filled up to 90 per cent of the capacity in the 2018 monsoon. The level in the seven lakes was below 10 per cent at the end of June. On Thursday, water stock of the lakes rose to 2.76 lakh million litres, while their total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh million litres.  

Bhatsa, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar are the lakes that supply drinking water to the city.  “We will review the situation on Monday and take the decision [on water cuts] accordingly,” said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. 

