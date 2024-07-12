Indigo Airlines, amid Mumbai rains, has issued an advisory for the passengers urging them to check their flight status before leaving home.

Waterlogged streets at King's Circle/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Several areas across city, MMR region receive heavy rainfall x 00:00

On Friday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to intermittent heavy rainfall; the metropolitan region, comprising Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, also witnessed incessant rains. The King's Circle area was already witnessing waterlogging while Rushikesh Agre who is the human behind the Mumbai Rains X (formerly Twitter) handle had said that several areas will likely witness waterlogging and urged people to exercise caution.

Visuals of the waterlogged roads from the King's Circle area surfaced online wherein authorities in reflective rain gear could be seen giving directions to the driver to steer him clear of a dangerous spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogged roads in King's Circle area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/m3O8uCYmTD — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024d

The trains are operating smoothly on all corridors of Central and Western Railway, stated their respective monsoon updates issued earlier this morning. However, the commuters said that the pace of trains is slow. Additionally, the BEST spokesperson told PTI that they diverted three routes due to waterlogging at Sion since 7.50 am.

Although there have been no reports of airport operations getting affected, Indigo Airlines, amid Mumbai rains, has issued an advisory for the passengers urging them to check their flight status before leaving home.

"Flights are impacted due to Mumbai rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. Wishing you happy and safe travels," the airlines wrote in their social media post.

ISSUING ORANGE ALERT (UNOFFICIAL) FOR THIS WEEKEND IN MUMBAI 🟠 | 12-13 July, 2024

250 mm next 48 hours 🚨

Waterlogging likely ⚠️



The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and MMR areas likely in next 48 hours which may create waterlogging as rain will… pic.twitter.com/TEnzD6pKcC — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 12, 2024

Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Friday and Saturday, suggesting that the city will see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. According to the weather department, a monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation have formed above Mumbai, resulting in strong westerly winds, reported ANI.

According to the IMD, there will be periods of intense rain for the next three to four hours in several areas of Mumbai.

"Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours," the IMD said. The IMD has further issued a yellow alert in the Thane and Raigad regions in their nowcast warning today.

A yellow alert was earlier issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for today in the regions of Palghar and Mumbai, and an orange alert for Thane and Raigad. The IMD had projected that parts of Mumbai will be seeing significant rainfall till July 12. The agency further stated that Palghar, Thane, and other areas will witness heavy to moderate rainfall till Friday.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. Wishing you happy and safe travels! ☔ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 12, 2024

Mumbai rains: City comes to a halt due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall

Mumbai and surrounding regions were waterlogged and all modes of travel were disrupted earlier this week. In a span of six hours, the city had had received 300 mm of rainfall.

With agency inputs