Mumbai rains: SpiceJet warns of delays in flight departures, arrivals

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected" said SpiceJet

Amid heavy rain in Mumbai, SpiceJet on Wednesday said that flight departures, arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

Meanwhile, seven go-arounds and two flight diversions reported till 20:09 hours, as per PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning for heavy rainfall Mumbai, Maharashtra, till September 26, 8:30 am.

IMD forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur and Satara during the next few hours.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts while for Ratnagiri district on September 26.

On September 25, in its daily weather bulletin for the nation, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Bihar; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

On Tuesday, IMD predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, which will occur from September 26 to September 30.

Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, are likely to prevail over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas tomorrow, the weather agency predicted.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain with lightning likely to occur in North Tamil Nadu in the next seven days and temperature likely to soar 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal. Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomforting weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu. It also predicts that there will be hot and uncomfortable weather in isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal.

