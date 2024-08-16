Mumbai: SpiceJet cancels delayed flight, passengers stranded for 8 hours

Passengers found it more surprising that they found out about the cancellation of the flight even before the ground operations team knew about it

Passengers aboard SpiceJet flight SG 115 bound for Darbhanga faced a nightmare-like situation on Friday after being left stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for nearly eight hours. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7.45 am, was first delayed due to a technical issue and later cancelled around 2 pm, leaving passengers in a state of distress and confusion.

The affected passengers, many of whom were families travelling to Darbhanga, alleged that they were left unattended by the airline for hours with minimal communication about the flight’s status. According to the stranded passengers, no snacks or refreshments were offered during the initial hours of the delay. “We’ve been trapped inside the airport since early morning with no clear information from the airline. It’s been a very distressing experience,” said one of the passengers.

Passengers found it more surprising that they found out about the cancellation of the flight even before the ground operations team knew about it. “We were waiting at the airport for the flight when at around 2 pm, my son read on some flight tracking website that the flight was cancelled. Till then, the airline ground staff was not even aware and the boarding gate still had the flight number on display,” said Pradeep Choudhary, a passenger.

A SpiceJet spokesperson issued a statement, “We have rebooked all affected passengers on an additional flight scheduled for August 17 at 8.00 am. Refreshments were provided twice during the delay, and accommodation was arranged for passengers who were not from Mumbai.