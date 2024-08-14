SpiceJet pilots not paid for June

Airline says all dues will be cleared soon, as pilots fume

Aircraft pilots working with SpiceJet have not received their salaries for June, sparking concerns within the airline’s workforce. In an email sent to the pilots, Virendra Malhotra, vice president of flight operations at SpiceJet, acknowledged the issue. “The salaries, which have been delayed this month (June) beyond expectations, would be disbursed shortly,” the email stated.

The pilots, however, have expressed concerns over the delay. “This is very wrong on the part of the airline. They expect us to be on time for the scheduled flights but when it comes to our salaries, they are hardly ever paid on time. We have our families to feed and since the salary is pending, it becomes very difficult for us to make ends meet. A whole month’s delay is way too long. And if we ever try to lodge a complaint with the authorities, our jobs will be terminated,” said a pilot on condition of anonymity.

The pilot added, “Apart from delayed salaries, PF (provident fund amount) is always deducted from our salaries but is never credited to our PF account. Even this is very disturbing.” Another pilot told mid-day, “The condition is such that we end up feeling as if the airline is doing us a favour by giving us salaries. The salary is never credited on time. We face this issue every month and by the end of the month, it becomes very difficult for us to meet our family needs. Even paying the school fees for our children becomes an issue as it is difficult to save a few thousand rupees when salaries are credited after a two-month delay.”

According to the pilot, over the years, working with multiple airlines, there have never been month-long delays in the salary of crew members. “As far as I am aware, from interactions with the ground staff, even they are struggling with the same issue. I am not sure if all of their salaries are delayed, but many of those I have interacted with face the same issue.”

The pilot added that the issue needs to be looked into by the senior management instead of sending emails that the salary is delayed. “Once in a blue moon is understandable but this is the case almost every time.” In response to an email query, the SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Substantial salaries for June 2024 have been paid and outstanding salaries are being disbursed in a phased manner, aligned with our salary disbursement practice over the past few years. All first officers have received their full salaries. A majority of our cabin crew have also been paid. The company understands the importance of timely salary disbursements and is actively addressing the issue and other related matters.”