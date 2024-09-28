The IMD, in their Nowcast forecast that will be valid up to 1 pm, issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Mumbai and the metropolitan region on Saturday morning witnessed intermittent moderate showers as the city witnessed a renewal in monsoon showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the latest Mumbai rains update, forecasted moderate to heavy spells of rainfall in the city for Saturday.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai rains update, has forecast a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 29 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 24 degrees Celcius, the IMD said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai rains update, said a high tide hit the coast at 9.40 am, reaching a height of 3.72 metres, while another high tide is expected at 9.56 pm of height 3.27 metres. Meanwhile, one low tide is expected at 4.02 pm lowering to 1.78 meters. BMC said another low tide of 1.42 meters is expected in the wee hours of September 29.

Mumbai lakes supplying water reached 99.44 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Tuesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 99.44 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,47,363 million litres at present, or 99.44 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.