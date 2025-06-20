Of these, Tansa has 28.05 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.47 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 22.05 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 26.88 per cent, Bhatsa 20.70 per cent, Vehar 39.81 per cent, and Tulsi 37.38 per cent

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 10.19 per cent.

As per BMC records on Friday (June 20), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 3,64,233 million litres, which amounts to 25.17 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 28.05 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.47 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 22.05 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 26.88 per cent, Bhatsa 20.70 per cent, Vehar 39.81 per cent, and Tulsi 37.38 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky throughout the day, with chances of intermittent moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

The high tide is expected at 7:09 AM with a height of 3.52 meters, followed by another high tide at 6:37 PM reaching 3.82 meters. The low tide will occur at 12:40 PM with a level of 2.04 meters, and the next low tide is predicted at 1:30 AM on June 21, with a height of 1.12 meters.

During the 24-hour period from 8:00 AM on June 19 to 8:00 AM on June 20, the city recorded an average rainfall of 6 mm, while the Eastern and Western Suburbs each received 22 mm of rainfall.