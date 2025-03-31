Thackeray urged people to unite under Marathi identity instead of dividing along caste and community lines

Raj Thackeray at the MNS’s annual Gudi Padwa rally slams Aurangzeb row, river pollution, and Marathi language snub. Pic/Rane Ashish

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray throws fiery Gudi Padwa punches

At the MNS’s annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park, party chief Raj Thackeray delivered a fiery speech, hitting out at attempts to disrupt communal harmony, raising concerns over river pollution, and warning of strict action against those disrespecting the Marathi language.

Thackeray urged people to unite under Marathi identity instead of dividing along caste and community lines. He emphasised that Marathi must be used in daily interactions and warned of a strong response to incidents where it is ignored. “MNS will deal in its own style with anyone disrespecting Marathi.”

Aurangzeb grave row

Thackeray took a dig at those suddenly realising the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj after watching the recently released film Chhaava. “Some people have woken up after watching a movie. Their Hindutva will fade once the film leaves theatres,” he said.

He suggested that all structures around Aurangzeb’s grave be removed, with only a board left at the site stating: “The one who tried to destroy the Marathas is buried here.” He also proposed organising school trips to the site to educate the younger generation.

Pollution issues

“Out of Mumbai’s five rivers, four are already dead, and the fifth is on the verge of dying. What is the Pollution Control Board doing?”

EVMs and reservation

Thackeray slammed the Mahayuti government for failing to fulfil poll promises, such as farm loan waivers and the Rs 2100 monthly payment under the Ladki Bahin scheme. “Ajit Pawar is asking farmers to clear dues, but where are the promises made?” he questioned.

Thackeray reiterated his scepticism about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming that many voters felt their votes were not reflected accurately. “Forget the past, let’s focus on the future,” he said, urging people to stay united as Marathi speakers and take inspiration from southern states in resisting Hindi imposition.